Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 61.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 1,314,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,310. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

