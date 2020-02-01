KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 1,333,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,061,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

Get KemPharm alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.