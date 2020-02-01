KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 1,333,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,061,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.
