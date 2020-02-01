Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 222,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $694.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.