Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter.

KRNY stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.41. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.40.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.