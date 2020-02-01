KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.22

Shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 97057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get KDDI CORP/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.