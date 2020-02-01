KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of KAZ Minerals to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 654.67 ($8.61).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ stock opened at GBX 437.80 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 529.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 487.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.