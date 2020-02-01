KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,126. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.