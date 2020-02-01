Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $25.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $26.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,444,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after buying an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

