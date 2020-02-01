JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Announces — Dividend of $0.22

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2157 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

