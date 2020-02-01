JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $45.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

