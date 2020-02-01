JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €15.56 ($18.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.37. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

