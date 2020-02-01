Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. 111,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,895. The firm has a market cap of $791.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

JOUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

