Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JMPLY. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.