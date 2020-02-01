Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 7,536,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

