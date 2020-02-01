John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 128,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,675. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

