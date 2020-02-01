Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.88

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jiangsu Expressway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

