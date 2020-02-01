Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.88

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Jiangsu Expressway Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jiangsu Expressway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Nanjing-Lianyungang Class 1 Highway -Nanjing Section, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.