JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.78

Shares of JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.78 and traded as high as $41.30. JB Hi-Fi shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 630,219 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is A$34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42.

About JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.