JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of JAPAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 976,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,067. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

