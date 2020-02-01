Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 621 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 514.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMCH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

