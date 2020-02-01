Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 247,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

