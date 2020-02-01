Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

