Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 799,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,176 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

