Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,389,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,333,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,790,000 after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 18.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,835,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,922,000 after purchasing an additional 288,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

