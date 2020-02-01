Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 21.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.