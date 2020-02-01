Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292 shares of company stock valued at $637,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

