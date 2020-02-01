Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,081 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Jabil by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 166,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $464,790.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,806.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 310,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $38.89 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

