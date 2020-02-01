ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 150

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (up from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 153.92 ($2.02).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.28.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.