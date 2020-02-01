ITV (LON:ITV) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the broadcaster’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.58)) on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised ITV to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 171 ($2.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 153.92 ($2.02).

ITV opened at GBX 135.40 ($1.78) on Tuesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.28.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

