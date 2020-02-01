Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Up 7.3%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 130,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 164,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.