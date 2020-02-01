iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. 2,343,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

