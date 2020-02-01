iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 429.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 881,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.