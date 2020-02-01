iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Gap Down to $43.63

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.60, but opened at $43.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 105,862,304 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.