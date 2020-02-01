iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stake Raised by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

ECH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 479,084 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

