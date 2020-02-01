iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.60, approximately 1,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 183,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned about 0.73% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

