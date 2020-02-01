iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

