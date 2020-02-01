iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,436 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35.

