iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Down to $41.20

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.11, but opened at $41.20. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 52,567,800 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 70,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

