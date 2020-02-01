Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

