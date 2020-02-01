Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 222,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,190. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1482 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

