Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Invacare has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare by 4,759.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,536,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invacare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invacare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Invacare by 948.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 466,448 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

