Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.52. Intrusion shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 11,295 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $81.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 615.76%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

