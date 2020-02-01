Interzone Market Capitalization Achieves $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.01949581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.04037434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00123093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00785125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00693613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

