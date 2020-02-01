Interzone (ITZ) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,359.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.01925273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.98 or 0.04022917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00726787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00764697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009307 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00709100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

