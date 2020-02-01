Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 4,177 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE MRK opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

