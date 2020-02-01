Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Mantech International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mantech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. Mantech International’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.