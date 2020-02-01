Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $208,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 100,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

Shares of NVDA opened at $236.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

