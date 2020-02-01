Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $201,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in EnerSys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EnerSys by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

