Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Down 10.1%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 1,091,020 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 577,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

NTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

