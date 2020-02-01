Instructure (NYSE:INST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Instructure stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 575,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,671. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.58. Instructure has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $92,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,957.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $510,682.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,422 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Instructure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

