Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells 3,224 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 7,780,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

